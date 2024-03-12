Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $27.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $27,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Barclays increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 2,270,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,991. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

