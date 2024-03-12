Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.45. The stock had a trading volume of 272,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.