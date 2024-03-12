Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $113,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,865. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $494.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

