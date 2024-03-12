MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $684.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,484.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $700.72 and a 200 day moving average of $532.12. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $196.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,657.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.45, for a total transaction of $117,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $71,164,248. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

