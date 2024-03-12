MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Several analysts have commented on MGM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

