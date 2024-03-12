M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225.83 ($2.89).

MNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.88) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.63) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&G to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 250 ($3.20) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MNG stock opened at GBX 230.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 210.54. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 168.35 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.92 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,278.89, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

