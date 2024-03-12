Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MXC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

