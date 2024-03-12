MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $676.28 million and $208.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $128.80 or 0.00182392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017384 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00025520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,723.28 or 1.00148620 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 129.55641327 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $424,508,804.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

