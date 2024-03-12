Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.79% of Merus worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Merus Trading Down 4.1 %

MRUS stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 287,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,110. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

