Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on March 29th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $103.61 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $228,196. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

