Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTH opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

