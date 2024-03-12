Meritage Homes Co. (MTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Meritage Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes to earn $19.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MTH opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
