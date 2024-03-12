Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MBINM opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

