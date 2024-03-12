Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their add rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.20) target price on the stock.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 599.80 ($7.68) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 538.81. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,990.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.65 ($4.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646.80 ($8.29).

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25,000.00%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

