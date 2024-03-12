Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 805.30 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.75), with a volume of 5258661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599.80 ($7.68).

Specifically, insider Matthew Gregory bought 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £99,353.20 ($127,294.30). Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.20) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 538.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25,000.00%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.