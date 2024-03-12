Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 37,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

