Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 37,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
