mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.68

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 279069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.01472 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

