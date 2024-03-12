McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.51. 321,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,424. The company has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.