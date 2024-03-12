McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.85. 606,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,487. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.10 and its 200-day moving average is $280.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

