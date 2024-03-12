McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.10.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $294.82 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.