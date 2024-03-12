Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.