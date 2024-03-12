Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

MLM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $595.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

