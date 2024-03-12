Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.96 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.15.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 93.01% and a net margin of 76.23%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.