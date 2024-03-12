Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 5.39. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $949,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.