Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manitex International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Manitex International

Manitex International Trading Up 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $6.62 on Friday. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 16.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 315,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manitex International

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.