MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ MNSBP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.