MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ MNSBP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $25.55.
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
