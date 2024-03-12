Magellan Aerospace Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MAL stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.70 million, a PE ratio of -43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of C$6.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

