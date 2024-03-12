Macy’s, Inc. (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Macy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.
Macy’s Price Performance
Shares of M opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 2.14.
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.
