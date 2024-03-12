Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Stake Cut by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. trimmed its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,108 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima makes up 10.0% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.46. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

