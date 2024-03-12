Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.5% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.03. 203,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,562. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.53 and its 200 day moving average is $438.59. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

