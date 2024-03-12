Loblaw Companies Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.446 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE L traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$149.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$151.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$124.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$153.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Downe purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total value of C$1,014,322.76. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Insiders sold 44,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,713 in the last three months. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

