Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the February 14th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lion Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 111,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,909. Lion Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Lion Group by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 44,654 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lion Group by 56.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 71,954 shares during the period.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

