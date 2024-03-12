Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Linde were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.06. 977,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,576. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $324.11 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.31 and its 200 day moving average is $402.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,345,571 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

