Limbach (LMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of LMB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Limbach has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 560,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Limbach by 1,380.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 366,682 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Limbach by 374.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 119,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

