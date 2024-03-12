Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 760,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,650,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Leslie’s Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $112,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Stories

