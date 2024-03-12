Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,704 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,419 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,718,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.4 %

DRS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 271,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

