Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.17

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.17 and last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 545542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently -184.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

