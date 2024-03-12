Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 123500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Lara Exploration Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.52.

About Lara Exploration

Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

