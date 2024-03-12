Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Lantern Pharma Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of LTRN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.