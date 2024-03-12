Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Lantern Pharma Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of LTRN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lantern Pharma
In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.
