Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on March 28th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,532,000 after buying an additional 48,370 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Further Reading

