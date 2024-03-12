Lamar Advertising (LAMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

