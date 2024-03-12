L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.82. 218,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.06. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.