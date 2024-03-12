Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.28.

Several brokerages have commented on KURA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kura Oncology news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $36,543.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

KURA stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

