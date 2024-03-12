KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 426,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 911,794 shares.The stock last traded at $14.34 and had previously closed at $14.47.

KT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

