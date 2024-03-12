KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th.
KP Tissue Trading Down 2.0 %
KP Tissue Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -91.14%.
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
