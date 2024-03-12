KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KP Tissue

KP Tissue Trading Down 2.0 %

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

Shares of KPT opened at C$8.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.30. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$8.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -91.14%.

About KP Tissue

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.