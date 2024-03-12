KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KRMD stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRMD. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

