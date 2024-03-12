KOK (KOK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $432,234.12

KOK (KOK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $432,234.12 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00017061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,073.08 or 0.99198438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00179907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00883215 USD and is up 9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $518,859.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

