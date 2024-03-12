Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.42-$16.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.80 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -152.67%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
