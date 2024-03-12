Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kohl’s has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.