Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Gas Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

KGS stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

