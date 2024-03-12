Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Down 1.6 %

KNTE opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma to $2.59 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

